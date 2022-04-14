Commissioners Recognize National Osteopathic Medicine Week April 18-24

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The impact of osteopathic medicine on Clarion County through Clarion Hospital was recognized this week by the County Commissioners, and a proclamation was issued acknowledging National Osteopathic Medicine Week from April 18-24, 2022.

[Pictured above: Lisa A. Witherite-Rieg, DO (front left) and Catherine A. Cunningham, DO, accepted proclamations in support of osteopathic medicine from Clarion County Commissioners Ed Heasley, Ted Tharan, and Wayne Brosious.]

Lisa A. Witherite-Rieg, DO, also received a proclamation and will be installed on April 29, 2022, as president of the Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association, the organization that advocates on behalf of more than 12,289 licensed osteopathic physicians, residents, and interns, and 2,561 osteopathic medical students at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, in Philadelphia, and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, in Erie and Seton Hill.

Witherite-Rieg is a graduate of the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her postgraduate residency training at Clarion Hospital of Clarion, Pennsylvania.

According to the commissioner’s proclamation, there are currently 168,701 osteopathic physicians (DOs) in the United States. DOs have made tremendous contributions to the American health care system, including treating U.S. presidents and Olympic athletes, serving as White House physicians, Surgeon General of the U.S. Army, Assistant Secretary for Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and sitting on National health care panels.

(Pictured above: Catherine A. Cunningham, DO, welcomed medical students from Clarion Hospital to the Clarion County Commissioner meeting.)

DOs also have a strong tradition of ensuring patients in all parts of the country have access to health care, particularly in rural and medically underserved communities such as Clarion County.

Catherine A. Cunningham, DO, and Hospitalist at Clarion Hospital and Butler Health System, accepted the Clarion County proclamation and was also joined by many of the medical students at Clarion Hospital.

Rotations for medical students include Family Medicine, Internal Medicine/ICU, General Surgery, Emergency Medicine, Obstetrics/Gynecology, Pediatrics, Anesthesiology, Radiology, Orthopedic Surgery, Hematology/Oncology, Psychiatry, Dermatology, Cardiology, PM&R, Occupational Medicine, Geriatrics, Urology, and ENT.

“DOs practice a hands-on, whole-body approach, which includes osteopathic manipulative medicine, to diagnose health problems, treat dysfunctions, preserve good health and prevent the spread of disease,” states the proclamation.

“Pennsylvania’s Osteopathic physicians are dedicated to improving the health of their community through education and awareness-based efforts, as well as by delivering quality health services.”

