CU Students Gear Up for Four Pre-Festival Events As Part of Remake Learning Days Across America

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – As kids and families look for ways to reconnect with their communities and tap into meaningful in-person activities, Remake Learning Days Across America (RLDAA) returns this spring to Northwestern PA and 16 other regions across the country, with events designed to inspire active learning.

Various community event hosts in Northwestern PA will host 100+ events during this year’s learning festival. These events are designed for parents and caregivers to learn alongside their kids and offer relevant and engaging educational experiences for youth of all ages (pre-K through high school). The majority of events are free.

Join Clarion University students as they host four pre-festival events:

Family Bike Safety Clarion University – Adventure Club April 30, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Join CUP Adventure Club & Clarion County Sheriff to learn about bicycle safety before taking a short bike ride to a picnic area. CUP students will provide activities to promote responsible trail use and tips for successful family bike rides.



Rock Painting w/ Clarion Students Educating Young Children April 30, 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. This event is hosted by Clarion Students Educating Young Children. Attendees will have the opportunity to paint a rock of their choosing as well as receive a copy of the book “Stick and Stone” on a first come first serve basis.



Salsa Time! Clarion University School of Education Pre-Registration Required. Pre-register for our event to receive all materials needed to create your own salsa garden! Pick-up will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on April 30 at Clarion University.



Cinco de Mayo STEAM Party- Community Learning Workshop May 5, 2022, 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Pre-Registration Required. An evening of arts, crafts, and reading learning about Cinco de Mayo and Mexican history and culture. This event will feature five different children’s books. Students will engage in hands-on crafts and activities related to the texts, and all families will go home with at least one book. This event is best for families with children ages 4-10.



“During Remake Learning Days we get to highlight the pockets of innovation happening around the region and become a connected community helping spark new interests which could potentially develop into a life-long passion and a possible career path for our youth,” said Kelsi Wilcox Boyles, spokesperson of Remake Learning Days of Northwestern PA.

Find a complete list of events and registration information here:

https://remakelearningdays.org/northwesternpa/

Remake Learning Days Across America (RLDAA) is powered by Remake Learning, a peer network for educators and innovators in southwestern Pennsylvania. RLDAA celebrates the spirit of Remake Learning with families and youth throughout the country and is supported by RLDAA national partners PBS Kids, Digital Promise, Common Sense Media and Learning Heroes. RLDAA is generously supported by The Grable Foundation. For more information on Remake Learning, including its 15th anniversary celebration, visit remakelearning.org. For more information on RLDAA, visit remakelearningdays.org or follow RLDAA on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and #RemakeDays.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.