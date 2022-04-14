 

Featured Local Job: Summer Employment Opportunities at UFP Parker

Thursday, April 14, 2022 @ 09:04 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

UFP Parker is currently hiring seasonal employees for many positions and shifts.

The school year is ending and building season is ramping up. Now is the perfect time to think about summer employment. If you are looking for full or part-time, day or afternoon, flexible scheduling is available. Afternoon shift pays $1.50 more an hour shift differential. Seasonal employees must be 18 by the date of hire.

This is a great opportunity for students in Construction Technology or with an interest in building trades to gain not only a paycheck but also real-world skills and the opportunity to build a solid resume. Summer employment is also perfect for college students, graduating seniors, or anyone 18 or older looking to earn a living wage through the summer months. Permanent positions are also available.

The UFP Industries family of companies is more than a job, it is a career in the making with FREE programs like their UFP Degree Program Business School. Students receive the equivalent of a Bachelor of Business Administration degree that they would earn from any traditional college or university. Graduates are eligible for all positions within the company where a college degree is required. With this program, you will work at one of their facilities either full or part-time. Since all costs associated with attending school are covered by a scholarship, what you earn is yours. You can learn more about their degree program at: https://ufpbusinessschool.com/

Tuition and Educational Assistance are also available for employees working at least 40 hours a week with 6 months of service. This program provides financial assistance to employees for work-related courses.

Apply online and set up your tour today!
WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS

Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.
Email: [email protected]
Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033
Office: 724-399-2992

Walk-in applications can be taken at their Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.


