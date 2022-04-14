Featured Local Jobs: Several Positions Available Through All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Office Assistant

Monday – Friday 9 am-5 pm and rotating Saturdays 9 am- 1 pm.

$12/hr. non- exempt

Weekly Pay!!

Duties (But not limited to):

Answering phones- taking detailed messages

Over the counter sales learning our POS system

Creating invoices of products and helping customers

Helping with day to day general office work

Maintain the overall appearance of the showroom, receiving inventory and stocking

Requirements:

High School Diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Ability to work in a high stress environment while maintaining focus to accomplish the task at hand

Great teamwork and customer service skills

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Customer Service Representative

Monday- Friday 7am-4pm

$10/hr non- exempt

Weekly Pay!!

Duties (but not limited to):

Answering phones and directing calls

Taking payments over the phone

Excellent customer service skills

Excellent communication skills

Requirements:

High school Diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Must be able to sit and stand for duration of shift

Prior office experience

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Part Time Office Assistant- Franklin, PA

$12/hr. non- exempt

Duties (but not limited to):

Answer phones, as well as welcoming and assisting patients and visitors

Scheduling and confirming appointments

Obtaining and updating patients’ personal and health information

Creating and maintaining electronic health records

Requirements:

High School Diploma or Equivalent

Basic computer skills

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Bundler- Meadville

$12.50 to $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Light forklift driving, packaging bundles of pipe, use of banding and crimping to band pipes together.

Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours)

Pay Rate: $12.50- $13.50/hr. non- exempt

Requirements:

High School Diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Electrical Equipment Repair Specialist- Franklin

$15/Hr. – Non-exempt

Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Potential for 90 days temporary to permanent.

Description:

Use of hand and power tools to rebuild boards, switches, transformers, etc.

Work with various departments to retrieve parts

Update computer with the progress of rebuilds

Follow all safety policies

Requirements:

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to multitask and be detail-oriented

Must have steel-toed and/or composite toed shoes

Prior mechanical and/or electrical experience preferred

Prior metal fabrication experience preferred

Must be able to stand, left, bend, push, pull, kneel, and twist during the duration of shift

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville

$15/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Full-Time Title Clerk- Seneca

$15/Hr. – Non-exempt

Temporary to Permanent

Full-time (includes working every 3rd Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm)

$13-$16 (depending on experience)

***Must have prior Title Clerk experience

**Weekly pay through All Season services

Requirements:

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to work in fast paced environment

Must have excellent sustomer service skills

Must be able to sit, stand, bend, kneel and lift up to 20lbs

General accounting skills preferred but not required

Notary preferred but not required

This position offers the opportunity to learn and grow within the organization and to become a valuable team member in a positive and thriving environment.

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.



