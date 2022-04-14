Featured Local Jobs: Several Positions Available Through All Seasons Temporaries Inc.
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.
Office Assistant
Monday – Friday 9 am-5 pm and rotating Saturdays 9 am- 1 pm.
$12/hr. non- exempt
Weekly Pay!!
Duties (But not limited to):
- Answering phones- taking detailed messages
- Over the counter sales learning our POS system
- Creating invoices of products and helping customers
- Helping with day to day general office work
- Maintain the overall appearance of the showroom, receiving inventory and stocking
Requirements:
- High School Diploma or equivalent
- Must be able to pass pre- employment screening
- Ability to work in a high stress environment while maintaining focus to accomplish the task at hand
- Great teamwork and customer service skills
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Customer Service Representative
Monday- Friday 7am-4pm
$10/hr non- exempt
Weekly Pay!!
Duties (but not limited to):
- Answering phones and directing calls
- Taking payments over the phone
- Excellent customer service skills
- Excellent communication skills
Requirements:
- High school Diploma or equivalent
- Must be able to pass pre- employment screening
- Must be able to sit and stand for duration of shift
- Prior office experience
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Part Time Office Assistant- Franklin, PA
$12/hr. non- exempt
Duties (but not limited to):
- Answer phones, as well as welcoming and assisting patients and visitors
- Scheduling and confirming appointments
- Obtaining and updating patients’ personal and health information
- Creating and maintaining electronic health records
Requirements:
- High School Diploma or Equivalent
- Basic computer skills
- Must be able to pass pre- employment screening
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Bundler- Meadville
$12.50 to $13.50/hr. non- exempt
Light forklift driving, packaging bundles of pipe, use of banding and crimping to band pipes together.
Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours)
Pay Rate: $12.50- $13.50/hr. non- exempt
Requirements:
- High School Diploma or equivalent
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
- Must have steel-toed shoes
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Electrical Equipment Repair Specialist- Franklin
$15/Hr. – Non-exempt
Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Potential for 90 days temporary to permanent.
Description:
- Use of hand and power tools to rebuild boards, switches, transformers, etc.
- Work with various departments to retrieve parts
- Update computer with the progress of rebuilds
- Follow all safety policies
Requirements:
- Must be able to pass pre-employment screening
- Must be able to multitask and be detail-oriented
- Must have steel-toed and/or composite toed shoes
- Prior mechanical and/or electrical experience preferred
- Prior metal fabrication experience preferred
- Must be able to stand, left, bend, push, pull, kneel, and twist during the duration of shift
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville
$15/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-exempt
Job Requirements:
- Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift
- Must pass pre-employment screening
- Must have steel-toed boots
- Must have general mathematical skills
- Must abide by all safety protocols
- Understand lockout protocols
- Must be able to work with a team
Duties (but not limited to):
- Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots
- Count pieces in stacks
- Tag bundles
- Operate machines and make sure they do not jam
- Clean machines when they are down
- Maintain clean workspaces
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
Full-Time Title Clerk- Seneca
$15/Hr. – Non-exempt
Temporary to Permanent
Full-time (includes working every 3rd Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm)
$13-$16 (depending on experience)
***Must have prior Title Clerk experience
**Weekly pay through All Season services
Requirements:
- Must pass pre-employment screening
- Must be able to work in fast paced environment
- Must have excellent sustomer service skills
- Must be able to sit, stand, bend, kneel and lift up to 20lbs
- General accounting skills preferred but not required
- Notary preferred but not required
This position offers the opportunity to learn and grow within the organization and to become a valuable team member in a positive and thriving environment.
Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.
About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.
All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.
For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.
Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.
