Harold Eugene Reed, 87, of Franklin PA passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Harold served in the United States Army with a tour in Germany in the early 1950’s.

Upon returning to the states he was employed by the Manifold Corporation for many years.

He was the son of Walter and Pearl Reed and is survived by two children, Dennis Reed and Tammy Reed; his sister, Effie Reed Duquette of Scottsdale AZ; and his cousin, Shirley Reed James of Sandy Lake. He was proceeded in death by his brother, Gene Reed of West Palm Beach, FL.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, from 11 am – 1 pm.

Funeral services for Harold will be held immediately following the visitation on Friday, April 15, 2022 at the funeral home at 1 pm with Pastor Jonathan Bell officiating.

Harold will laid to rest at the Old Sandy Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Harold’s memory to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

