 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Harold Eugene Reed

Thursday, April 14, 2022 @ 07:04 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-Ru0kRk33tCNUWrHarold Eugene Reed, 87, of Franklin PA passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Harold served in the United States Army with a tour in Germany in the early 1950’s.

Upon returning to the states he was employed by the Manifold Corporation for many years.

He was the son of Walter and Pearl Reed and is survived by two children, Dennis Reed and Tammy Reed; his sister, Effie Reed Duquette of Scottsdale AZ; and his cousin, Shirley Reed James of Sandy Lake. He was proceeded in death by his brother, Gene Reed of West Palm Beach, FL.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, from 11 am – 1 pm.

Funeral services for Harold will be held immediately following the visitation on Friday, April 15, 2022 at the funeral home at 1 pm with Pastor Jonathan Bell officiating.

Harold will laid to rest at the Old Sandy Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Harold’s memory to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Harold’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.