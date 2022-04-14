June Ramona (Witherup) Bonetti, 93, of Clintonville passed away April 12, 2022 at Orchard Manor.

June was born June 9, 1928, in Kennerdell to the late Eva Lorena (Latshaw) Witherup and Clark Nelson Witherup.

June graduated from Emlenton High School in 1946.

June was married to Guy Bonetti of Boyers PA, on September 24, 1952, who preceded her in death July of 2003.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed her grandchildren, flowers and caring for her home.

She was a member of the Harmony Grove Club where she spent many hours with friends quilting.

June enjoyed attending the Scrubgrass Senior Center.

June was a faithful member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Clintonville for many years.

June is survived by her children: Kathy (Frank) Cochran of Franklin, Beverly (Ronald) Hovis of Butler and Karen (James) Ashbaugh of Warren.

She is also survived by 8 grandchildren that include Dana (Kevin) Saragian, Lisa (Bryan) Crawford, Kristy (Matt) Luketic, Lori Hovis, Jessica (Zack) Griffith, Emily (Patrick) Emmett, Olivia Ashbaugh and Stephen Ashbaugh.

June is also blessed with 7 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband; June is also preceded in death by her brothers; Walter Witherup, Robert Witherup and Homer Witherup as well as her sisters Bernice Brown, Verna Stewart, Jean Strouse and Olive Baker.

Funeral services will take place at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville PA on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at the Clintonville Methodist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers; memorial may be sent in June’s memory to the Grace United Methodist Church, 209 Franklin Street, Clintonville PA 16372.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

