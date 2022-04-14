Keystone Board Approves Eagle Scout Project Work on Baseball Field

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The Keystone School Board has approved Eagle Scout work on the baseball field at the regular business meeting and work session earlier this week.

The board voted in favor of the work to be done on the baseball field by Keystone student and scout Zach Taylor during the Monday, April 11th meeting.

Taylor plans to work on the warmup pitching mounds along with the dugouts’ benches, cubbies, and the bat racks.

“The baseball field for varsity is becoming ‘not-so-nice,'” Taylor explained to the board. “The warmup pitching mounds are not being looked after, the benches are not being looked after, and there are trip hazards when we play.”

Taylor is looking to start next month and will now start assessing the cost of the project, as well as searching for donations of materials.

“From everything I’m seeing, I would say right now, go ahead and start your planning,” board president John Slagle said. “It’s something that desperately needs (to be) attended to.”

The board tabled the discussion regarding Amos Rudolph, Architecture, LLC, for the Architect/Engineering fees for the Elementary School interior/exterior gas line replacement with funds from Capital Reserve, as well as the bid and advertisement of the Elementary School gas line replacement.

On the topic of Keystone’s football program, the recommendation of the Athletic Committee to reconfigure the football program was approved. It was determined that the varsity coaching staff would be changed from one Varsity Football Head Coach and two Assistant Coaches to one Varsity Football Head Coach and three Assistant Coaches. The Junior High coaching staff consisting of one Junior High Football Head Coach and two Assistant Coaches would be changed to one Junior High Football Coach and one Assistant Coach.

The board also approved the appointment of the following football coaches and football program volunteers, pending proper completion of personnel file documentation and clearances: Lee Weber, Jason Nellis, Austin Ion, Justin Bifano, Chad Nellis, Josh Albright, Jon Beal, Ian Fulton, Garry Henry, Colby Himes, Andrew Slaugenhaupt, and Aurie Weaver.

Brice Stewart was approved as Program Volunteer for Varsity Baseball and Todd Gruber was approved as Program Volunteer for Varsity Softball, pending proper completion of Clearances from both individuals.

The board also agreed to post and advertise for a girls’ Varsity Soccer Coach and a Co-Ed Junior High Soccer Coach.

The cost structure for the athletic fees for the 2022-23 school year at the 2021-22 school year levels will continue the same, as well as the sale of athletic passes for the 2022-23 school year, as agreed upon by the board. In addition, the school will maintain current single-game ticket prices for the 2022-23 school year.

Regarding the practices and/or games, the board approved the baseball and softball teams to utilize the Knox Borough Baseball Field and the Clarion County Park fields.

In other business, the board approved the following items:

– The hire of a Business Manager, effective April 25, pending proper completion of personnel file documentation.

– A letter of retirement from Dixie Wentling, Paraprofessional, effective July 9, 2022.

– To post and advertise for an in-house maintenance worker for the summer, with an additional $1.00 per hour wage increase, and to hire summer custodial workers.

– Marlene Hartzell as a substitute Bus Driver, effective immediately.

– The memorandum of understanding with the Keystone Education Association regarding one-quarter day of sick leave, effective April 25, 2022.

– The memorandum of understanding with the Keystone Education Association regarding Emergency Leave Usage, effective April 25, 2022.

– The Resolution of the Keystone School District Board of Education’s Affirmation, Commitment, Support, and Stewardship of the Keystone School District.

– The proposed 2022-23 Clarion County Career Center calendar.

– The Tax Exoneration Requests for Candy Phendler property, William Zacherl property, and the Clarion County Tax Claim Bureau to Exonerate Taxes and Fees.

– The 2020-21 Local Audit.

– To purchase I-Ready to use for Students’ Learning Loss in Grades K-8, with funds from the ESSER III Grant.

– To permit the Superintendent to create an agreement for online tutoring with a company that will give us the best price for services, with funds from the ARP-ESSER 7% Grant.

– Upcoming field trips.

– The first reading of the following policies: Copy of Dress and Grooming, Copy of Electronic Devices, Naloxone, and Copy of Conflict of Interest.

