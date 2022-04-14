Lois Ruth (Powers) Boyer, of New Bethlehem, slipped into the arms of Jesus at her home on April 12, 2022.

What a glorious Easter celebration she will have.

Born on August 3, 1947, in Kittanning, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Ruth (Dill) Powers.

She was raised on the family farm in Boggs Township and was so happy to be able to visit the family farm again over the past year.

Lois married the love of her life, John Thomas Boyer, on July 8, 1967, at the Mount Zion Presbyterian Church in Templeton.

Together, they spent the next 31 and a half years walking hand in hand through the ups and downs of life until John passed away on January 12, 1999.

They are finally together again.

Family was important to her, and she loved being a wife and mother.

Lois and John had one daughter, Kelly Lynn Boyer. She loved taking care of her family and relished being a stay-at-home wife and mother, which afforded her the opportunity to spend countless hours volunteering at her daughter’s school as well as in the church.

Lois also had a strong faith and her walk with the Lord was something that she loved sharing with others.

She was so happy that over the past six months, she was able to attend church again, and loved reconnecting with her church family at Cornerstone Church of Clarion.

While her health had been declining for several years, her one goal was to be able to return home to live, and for the last sixteen months, she got her wish.

In addition to her daughter Kelly, of New Bethlehem, Lois is survived by a niece, Marcia Powers and her children: son, Shawn (Casey) and their children, Jack, Tyler, and Kylie; and daughter, Stephanie.

Lois is also survived by two nephews. Gerald “Jerry” (Gretchen) Powers and his children: son, Brett and daughter Tara (Adam) and their children Adaleigh and Gianna, and Allen (Heather) Lerch and his children Abigail, Alyssa and Allison.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother Robert Merle Powers and his wife Joyce, and sister-in-law Pansy Lerch and her husband Albert.

Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Cornerstone Church of Clarion, 3655 East End Road, Shippenville.

Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday in the church with Reverend Josh Easlon, pastor of Cornerstone Church, officiating.

Interment will take place in the Hawthorn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in the name of Lois R Boyer to the Cornerstone Church of Clarion, 3655 East End Road, Shippenville, PA 16254

Online condolences may be sent to Lois’ family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

