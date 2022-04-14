Mary E. Martz age 92 of Jefferson Manor of Brookville, formerly of Clarion, passed away on April 12, 2022.

Born in Clarion on March 26, 1930.

She was the daughter of George and Erma Fike Smith of Clarion. Both of whom preceded her in death.

Mary was married to her loving husband October 29, 1950 to George W. Martz of Clarion who preceded her in death July 29, 2012.

She was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church of Clarion.

Mary enjoyed hosting many family gatherings, playing cards.

She loved spending time with her family, attending their events and seeing her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her son Larry W “Jan” Martz of Clarion and her daughter Kathy J. “Butch” Rhoades of Strattanville, three grandchildren Jami Rhoades of Brookville, Joseph “Jessica” Rhoades of Hernando, Miss., and Andrew Martz of Oakdale, PA. One Great granddaughter Zoe Rhoades of Miss.

She is also survived by special nephew Harold Smith and Richard Greenawalt a special friend and companion and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband Mary was preceded in death by her parents George and Erma Smith, a sister Jean Slagle, three bothers Fred smith, Kenny Smith and George “Sam” Smith.

Memorials may be made to the Grace Lutheran Church of Clarion at 420 Liberty Street Clarion, Pa 16214.

There will be no public visitation or services at the request of the deceased.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may leave online condolences by visiting the funeral home website at www.goblefh.net.

