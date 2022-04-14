Timothy James Kay, 55, a lifelong Franklin resident, died peacefully at 1 PM Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in Transitions Healthcare Autumn Grove Facility at Harrisville.

Tim had been confined to convalescent care since suffering injuries in an automobile accident on June 11, 2004.

He was born February 22, 1967 in Franklin, a beloved son of the late: John E. and Janice Eakin Kay.

He had worked as a stocker at the former Bi-Lo Supermarket in Hasson Heights in Oil City.

He loved fishing and camping with his wife, children, and friends.

He looked forward to going to the races in Erie, drinking beer, and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers with his best friend, Dave Jones.

He also really liked going to amusement parks and visiting Presque Isle in Erie with his wife and children.

He will be deeply missed by all those who loved him!

Tim was married January 31, 1998 in Pleasantville to the former Sandra P. Stearns, who survives.

In addition to his beloved wife of 24 years, he is survived by his children: Tiffany Mlechick of Franklin; John Umstead, Jr. and his wife, Caroline of DuBois; Corey Kay of Franklin; and Elizabeth Wilson and her husband, Jeremy of Rocky Grove; in addition to his grandchildren: Aja; Isabella; Riley; Ayla; Landon; Allayah; Layton; Gracie; Scarlett; and Kayden.

Also surviving are his siblings: Ronald Kay of Linesville, OH; John Kay and his friend, Ginger Coburn of Oil City; Randy Kay of Texas; Michael Kay and his wife, Stacy of Franklin; James Kay of Oil City; Tara Kay of Oil City; and Renee Kay; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Donald and Thomas Kay; a cousin, Perry Baughman; and by his step-mother, Nikki Kay.

Friends may call Good Friday 2-4 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Private funeral services will be conducted at the convenience of his family.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

