County Seat Reopens Under New Ownership

Thursday, April 14, 2022 @ 03:04 PM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

IMG_1481 (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The County Seat Restaurant on Main Street in Clarion reopened under new ownership on Thursday morning.

(PHOTOS: Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT Media.)

New owners Arch and Stephanie Wiese, a Pittsburgh couple with local connections, purchased the restaurant after long-time owners Mary and Gene Lenhart retired in March. Stephanie (Songer) Wiese grew up in Clarion and attended Clarion-Limestone School.

Not much has changed at the landmark restaurant as the walls are still decorated with the same doodads, and familiar faces continue to fill not only the booths but also the aprons – some employees stayed on to work under new ownership.

The County Seat regulars will be thrilled to learn that most of the favorites that have been on the menu for decades are still there. A few menu items have been removed, but some new items have been added.

menu 1

IMG_1477 (2)

The hours of operation will remain the same.

The restaurant will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday (breakfast only). It will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.

The new phone number for the restaurant is 814-319-7536.

The Lenharts owned The County Seat from 1988 until March 2022, after they purchased it from Barb and Jack Shook. Mary Lenhart was also a waitress while the Shooks were owners. After 34 years as owners, the Lenharts decided to retire and pass the legacy on to a new couple.

“They are ‘us’ 35 years ago,” said Mary and Gene, referring to the new owners.

The building, which was owned by the Whitmer family, has a storied history, housing several restaurants prior to The County Seat, including Maul’s, Betty’s Restaurant, and Three Sons Restaurant.

IMG_1479 (1)

