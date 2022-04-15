4-14 ROUNDUP: Karns City Baseball Wins Slugfest Over Lakeview; Redbank Valley Softball Outlasts A-C Valley

STONEBORO, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Mallick Metcalfe went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple and five RBI as Karns City slugged its way to a 17-12 win at Lakeview Thursday afternoon.

(Above, Mallick Metcalfe)

The Gremlins pounded out 16 hits – eight for extra bases – in the victory.

With the score knotted at 3-3 after three innings, Karns City put up seven runs in the the top of the fourth. Metcalfe and Braden Grossman each had two-run doubles in the inning.

Grossman was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI. He also drew two walks.

Karns City extended its lead to 12-3 with two more runs in the top of the fifth, but Lakeview answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning.

The Gremlins again put up three runs in the top of the sixth for a 15-5 lead, but Lakeview scored five in the bottom of the frame to close the gap to 15-10.

Cole Sherwin, Tyler Hutchison, and Zach Blair also had multi-hit games for Karns City. Blair also drove in two.

Michael Neff added a two-run double.

Metcalfe got the win in relief, striking out six in three hitless innings. He did walk four and gave up two unearned runs.

Braeden Rodgers got the save, pitching the final 1 2/3 innings as the Gremlins used four pitchers.

Karns City (4-2) again was aggressive on the bases, stealing 11 bases.

SOFTBALL

Paytin Polka collected three hits, including two doubles, and drove in four as Redbank Valley downed A-C Valley, 14-8.

LeighAnn Hetrick and Carlie also had a big days at the plate for the Bulldogs, both going 2-for-4 with three RBI.

Keyauna Schimp also had a pair of doubles for Redbank Valley, which built a 6-1 lead after two innings.

A-C Valley, though, trimmed that lead to 6-3 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third. The Bulldogs answered with a run in the fourth and three more in the fifth for a 10-3 advantage.

Redbank scored two more in the sixth and seventh innings.

A-C Valley put up a three-spot in the bottom of the seventh, but they weren’t enough.

Mackenzie Foringer picked up the win, striking out five and walking just one in seven innings. Only five of the eight runs against her were earned.

Shania Whitmer went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI for A-C Valley. Avah Burke, Meah Ielase, and Bella Ielase each had triples for the Falcons.

Mackenzie Parks went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles for A-C Valley.

