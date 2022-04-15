A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday – Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then rain showers. High near 45. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night – Rain showers before 4am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday – Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

