Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Swiss Corn Casserole

Friday, April 15, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This recipe is an excellent dish for an Easter buffet!

Swiss Corn Casserole

Ingredients

4 large eggs

1 – 12 oz. can of evaporated milk
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
4 cups frozen corn, thawed
3 cups shredded Swiss cheese, divided
1/4 cup chopped onion
3 cups soft bread crumbs
1/4 cup butter, melted

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°.

~In a large bowl, whisk together the first four ingredients; stir in corn, 1-1/2 cups cheese, and onion. Transfer to a greased 11×7-in. baking dish.

~Toss bread crumbs with melted butter; distribute over casserole. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.

~Bake, uncovered, until golden brown and heated through for about 35 to 45 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


