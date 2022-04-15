Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Swiss Corn Casserole

This recipe is an excellent dish for an Easter buffet!

Swiss Corn Casserole

Ingredients

4 large eggs



1 – 12 oz. can of evaporated milk1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper4 cups frozen corn, thawed3 cups shredded Swiss cheese, divided1/4 cup chopped onion3 cups soft bread crumbs1/4 cup butter, melted

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°.

~In a large bowl, whisk together the first four ingredients; stir in corn, 1-1/2 cups cheese, and onion. Transfer to a greased 11×7-in. baking dish.

~Toss bread crumbs with melted butter; distribute over casserole. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.

~Bake, uncovered, until golden brown and heated through for about 35 to 45 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

