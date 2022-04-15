Crews Respond to Two-Car Crash in Eldred Twp.

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A car was towed from the scene of a two-car accident in Eldred Township on Wednesday, April 13, around 10:48 a.m.

Marienvile-based State Police said the accident occurred as 74-year-old Herman H. Rush, of Clarington, was traveling South on State Route 36 in Eldred Township. Rush failed to see a vehicle, driven by 51-year-old Cabyn L. Grose, of Punxsutawney, slowing to a make a right hand turn.

Rush struck Grose’s vehicle on the rear passenger side and his vehicle, a 2014 Honda CRV, sustained disabling damage before being towed from the scene.

Grose’s vehicle, a 2012 Nissan Frontier, sustained minor damage and was able to be driven from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

All drivers and occupants reported wearing seatbelts.

Sigel Volunteer Fire Department and East Main Services Towing assisted on the scene.

