Featured Local Job: Full-Time Legal Secretary

Friday, April 15, 2022 @ 12:04 AM
Munsee Law, LLC is expanding and searching for a full-time legal secretary.
Prior secretarial experience is preferred, but not required.
Job duties entail providing support to attorneys, including preparing letters and documents, handling external communication, receiving phone calls, coordinating schedules, and maintaining electronic and paper files.
Candidates should possess strong written and verbal communication skills, interpersonal skills, and the ability to effectively handle competing priorities, meeting deadlines, and working independently.
Salary is based on experience.
Please submit a resume to Munsee Law, LLC at [email protected] Review of resumes will begin immediately.
