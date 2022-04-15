Featured Local Job: Lot Attendant and Receptionist/ Sales Assistant

4 Your Car Connection, Inc, located in Cranberry, currently has openings for a Lot Attendant as well as a Receptionist/ Sales Assistant.

Lot Attendant

Hard-working & self- motivated

Task oriented

Takes direction & works well independently

Reliable & responsible

Able to handle physical labor

A valid PA driver’s license is required. This is a full-time position. No experience is necessary, they will train the right individual.

Receptionist/ Sales Assistant

Greeting customers

– Managing/directing phone system with customers and staff

– Aiding sales staff

– Computer experience, filing & misc. tasks

The candidate should be a team player with an excellent personality and great with customers.

Please e-mail your resume and cover letter to [email protected]; submit an application on their website, under the career tab, at 4yourcarconnection.com; or stop by 4YCC’s Administrative building at the 257/322 Cranberry intersection.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.