Featured Local Job: Mental Health Worker

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Mental Health Worker at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Salary: $16.84 an hour

Bonus (if applicable): $3,000

Benefits: Full-time employees will enjoy a competitive benefits package for an energized workforce with options for you and your family including:

Paid time off

Paid holidays

401(k)

401(k) matching

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Vision Insurance

Life Insurance

Flexible spending account

Health savings account

Tuition Reimbursement

Reduced tuition rates

Employee discount

Employee assistance program

Pet insurance

Disability Insurance

Paid training

Other benefits available

$16.84 – $23.87 an hour

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.

