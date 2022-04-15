Leaders Speak Out Against I-80 Tolling Proposal; Roundabout Being Considered for Route 322/66 Intersection

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – State politicians, business leaders, and other industry people gathered – both virtually and at the Clarion County Administration Building – on Thursday afternoon to oppose the tolling of bridges on Interstate 80.

The tolling is part of the Major Bridge Initiative, which was approved in November of 2020 by the Pennsylvania Public Private Partnership (P3) Board, to use the P3 delivery method for bridges in need of rehabilitation or replacement.

Politicians and business chamber leaders spoke strongly against the tolling.

Senator Scott Hutchinson referred to the initiative as a “scheme,” while claiming it was passed “illegally.” Senator Wayne Langerholc, Jr. called it the “most haphazard plan,” and Congressman Glenn Thompson accused PennDOT of blackmailing the state through this initiative.

Congressman Thompson expressed his skepticism of the P3 proposal, as well.

“The turnpike did not receive federal approval to operate Interstate 80 as a toll road. Quite frankly, I remain skeptical of the P3 proposal,” Congressman Thompson said.

“I firmly believe that implementing tolls will leave lasting negative effects on residents and communities. More trucks will divert to local roads. As a former state-certified firefighter, EMT, and motor vehicle rescue technician, I see that as a danger to the public and increase in the maintenance costs for cash-strapped boroughs and townships.”

The “No P3 Bridge Tolls Coalition,” which organized Thursday’s conference along with Clarion County Commissioners, is a group of concerned local chambers, economic development entities, statewide business organizations, business leaders, affected community leaders, and citizens. They stand opposed to the tolling of these nine bridges because of the effect it will have on the local and statewide economy.

Nine bridges in total on Interstate 80 are to be tolled through the initiative, including the Canoe Creek Bridges in Clarion County and the North Fork Bridge in Jefferson County.

Leaders are expressing concern for a number of reasons from traffic congestion and public safety, to increased costs to citizens and businesses, and the danger of tolling becoming universal on the interstates.

“Even if you don’t use these bridges, you’ll be paying more because of this taxing scheme,” Senator Hutchinson said. “I believe that this entire initiative was passed illegally. It was passed behind closed doors with no transparency, no up-front public input, and that is clearly spelled out that there should be up-front public input in the P3 law. We are going to try and repeal this entire initiative.”

PA State Rep. Donna Oberlander conveyed her opposition to the initiative and urged citizens that there is still time to have their voices heard, while also breaking more concerning news to those in attendance.

“I spoke with the local PennDOT district today, and they mentioned they have to do additional environmental studies that require additional public input,” Oberlander said. “In addition to that, they announced, at least in Clarion County, a roundabout at the intersection of 322 and 66.”

Statements also given during Thursday’s conference included Senator Cris Dush, Wayne Brosius (Clarion County Commissioner) Rich Cochran (Knox Mayor), Jarred Heuer (CCEDC), Jamie Lefever (JCEDC), Susan Williams (Venango Chamber of Commerce), Katie Hetherington Cunfer (Greater Reading Chamber of Commerce), Tracy Becker (Clarion Chamber), and Bill Henry (Burford & Henry Real Estate).

“We need our constituents to understand, (tolling) will affect every one of us that live in our districts and live in our state,” PA State Rep. Brian Smith said, who joined the meeting via Zoom.

A company that is obviously affected by tolls is Klapec Trucking, which was represented by vice president Greg Lander.

“As a Pennsylvania trucking company, we pay more than our fair share of taxes to fix our roads and bridges,” Lander said. “Let me spell out this bridge tolling scheme from a PA-based trucking company perspective. With the four bridges tolled on I-80, we would pay an additional $200,000.00 in taxes.”

“We are just one small trucking company,” he added. “Yet, our taxes from these bridges will be in the neighborhood of about $200,000.00 per year. When you take that over the 25-year lifespan of these bridges, that comes to $5 million that Klapec Trucking will pay towards the bridge. That pays for one of the bridges.”

Lander went on to challenge Governor Wolf, who has taken most of the blame for the P3 initiative.

“So, my question is what is dictator Wolf squandering the rest of the money on to?” he said. “Then, on top of everything, they have these tolls controlled by the already-corrupt PA Turnpike Commission, when they operate on a 60% efficiency. That is absolutely absurd. PA is receiving a lot of unplanned funds from the infrastructure, but yet, we don’t hear anything about that money. What’s dictator Wolf squandering that money on to?”

Lander went on to explain that his company, like many other trucking companies, now pays at least $0.99 in total taxes per gallon of diesel fuel after the gas tax increase in 2013.

“I learned in the Canoe Creek meeting that only 48.5% of PennDOT’s funding goes to roads and bridges,” Lander concluded. “That’s absurd. That’s not even a majority. Pennsylvania lawmakers need to stop squandering our road and bridge money off to other projects. Fuel tax money needs to stay on our roads and bridges only.”

According to PennDOT, the project is currently in its final design. Construction is anticipated to begin between 2023 and 2025 with a three- to four-year construction period.

The I-80 Canoe Creek bridges are dual multi-span structures (one eastbound and one westbound) that were built in 1966, were extended in 1985, and underwent multiple retrofits for fatigue-induced cracking since 2013. These bridges cross over Canoe Creek and SR 4005 (Tippecanoe Road) in Beaver Township, Clarion County. Combined, they will carry an estimated average of 30,119 vehicles per day by 2025. About 50 percent of the traffic over these bridges is truck traffic.

Visit PennDOT’s website here regarding potential funding solutions for Pennsylvania’s roadways. PennDOT also notes that it was authorized to toll bridges under both federal regulation and state law.

