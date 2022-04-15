Letter to the Editor: National Fuel Gas Workers Considering Strike

Our IBEW Local 2154 Union workers under this contract work for National Fuel Gas in the geographic jurisdiction of Southwest New York and Northwest Pennsylvania. The contract expired on Wednesday morning. National Fuel has declared impasse and is enforcing their “final offer” that was overwhelmingly rejected. There were no concessions made to the “final offer” and a strike vote is being scheduled.

What was lacking in National Fuel’s “final offer” is the wages offered and disciplinary language that is extreme. Wages are on average $6hr below our Union members working under the New York contract with National Fuel Gas, doing the same jobs. The contract that expired had disciplinary language that was excessive. The disciplinary language in the “final offer” is extreme and not consistent with other utility contracts in the areas.

IBEW Local 2154 wants to address that National Fuel Gas is not having problems with their employees that work under this contract that would explain the need for the extreme disciplinary language. We would also like to address that historically, National Fuel Gas has paid their Pennsylvania contract employees 10% or less, than their New York contract employees. The wages in the “final offer” are mostly in the area of 20% lower than what the New York contract employees make, doing the same jobs. Increases to New York’s contract last year put many of the Pennsylvania workers 40% or more lower in wages than New York. Some of the Pennsylvania contract workers live in New York and also work in New York. Small wage concessions were made in the “final offer” for these employees. National Fuel is also not competitive with other utilities in the areas.

With the large wage gaps, extreme disciplinary language and the overwhelming rejection of the “final offer” we need meaningful gains. We need higher wages and there is no need for more disciplinary language.

The contract that expired was a 4-year contract. We were working towards another 4-year contract. Almost 250 employees work under this contract with National Fuel. There is a strike vote being planned.

The public should know that these employees work to safely move natural gas at high pressures from Pennsylvania to New York and also to Canada. They work to deliver natural gas safely, at low pressures to your homes and businesses. There is much involved to operate and maintain the system. There are daily emergencies that are handled at all hours of the day, safely and quickly and most of the public are unaware of any of it. If these workers are out on strike, a skeleton crew of workers that are mostly inexperienced in the field and are not familiar with Pennsylvania operations will be doing this work.

Heather Owczarzak

Business Manager

IBEW Local 2154

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of exploreClarion.com.

