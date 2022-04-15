Man Behind Bars After Allegedly Raping Woman at Party in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An Allegheny County man is in jail after allegedly raping a woman at a party that occurred in Clarion Borough in October.

According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 18-year-old Camerin Lee Edmonds of Turtle Creek, Allegheny County, Pa.

On Wednesday, April 13, 2022, charges were filed in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident occurred on October 2, 2021, between 9:00 p.m. and midnight at a location on Greenville Avenue in Clarion Borough. The victim was interviewed at the Clarion Borough Police Station on January 31, 2022.

The victim advised Clarion Borough Police that she had attended a party at a residence on Greenville Avenue and that “Cam” was present at the party. She was unsure of his last name. The officer provided the victim with a photograph of Camerin Edmonds, and the victim confirmed that this individual was the actor, according to the complaint.

The victim stated that she began talking to Edmonds, and he was flirting with one of her known friends. She “thought he was funny and thought that she and Edmonds would be friends.” Edmonds asked the victim to add him to (her) social media. She eventually went upstairs with Edmonds, and her friends came upstairs to check on her. The victim stated that a known female, a mutual friend of the victim and Edmonds, “vouched” for Edmonds, “saying he is cool and that he is safe to be around,” the complaint indicates.

After her friend walked away, Edmonds started kissing her, and she told him that “she did not want to kiss him because she was a lesbian.” The victim said that Edmonds apologized to her and told her to go into a room across from them. Once they got into the room, “Edmonds took off his pants and then pulled the victim’s pants down.” The victim told Edmonds that “she was gay, too drunk, and didn’t want to do this,” according to the complaint.

The complaint states that Edmonds engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim without her consent, using physical force to overcome the victim’s resistance.

According to the complaint, the victim stated that a known friend eventually came up the stairs yelling the victim’s name, and Edmonds pulled up his pants and helped the victim pull up her pants, and then he walked out of the room. The victim also left the room, found a known friend, and in the presence of two other known friends, told them that Edmonds had just raped her.

Clarion Borough Police interviewed several witnesses, and the witnesses corroborated the victim’s statement.

Edmonds was arraigned at 2:04 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, in front of Judge Quinn on the following charges:

– Rape Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1

– Sexual Assault, Felony 2

– Aggravated Indecent Assault W/O Consent, Felony 2

– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Forcible Compulsion, Felony 2

– Indecent Assault Forcible Compulsion, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Misdemeanor 3

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on April 26 in Clarion County Central Court.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victims.

