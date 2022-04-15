Mayport Native Wins “Forged in Fire” Competition on History Channel Hit Show

SYLVA, N.C. (EYT) – A Redbank Valley graduate recently clinched victory on History Channel’s hit show “Forged in Fire.”

(Photo by Terri Clark Photography)

Mayport-native Matthew Shirey is $10,000 richer after winning the season 9 premiere episode of the show, aired on March 30.

Each episode of “Forged in Fire,” a History Channel competition series in its ninth season, features four “bladesmiths” who compete in a three-round elimination contest to forge bladed weapons, with the overall winner receiving $10,000 and the show’s championship title “Forged in Fire Champion”. The series is hosted by Grady Powell.

Shirey now lives in Sylva, North Carolina with his wife, Terri, and two sons, Liam and Asa. He has been running Shira Forge since 2005, and made it a full-time gig in 2017. He is a member of the American Bladesmith Society and is an alumn of John C. Campbell Folk School and Penland School of Craft.

Shirey’s path to becoming a blacksmith began in 1999 when he attended a weekend workshop at Cook Forest State Park.

He also attended Clarion University, where he studied anthropology and sociology.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.