No Injuries Reported in Applewood Valley Fire

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported in a minor structure fire at an Applewood Valley residence on Thursday evening.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in at 6:59 p.m. for a report of a structure fire at a Southgate Drive home.

Crews arrived on scene and determined that the fire originated in a dryer.

No major damage was reported.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 and Clarion Hospital EMS were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 8:41 p.m.

(VIDEO: Watch as Clarion Fire & Hose enter the structure. Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.)

