Say What?!: Florida Man Saw ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ 292 Times in Theaters

FLORIDA – A super hero super fan in Florida recaptured a Guinness World Records title when he went to see Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters 292 times.

Ramiro Alanis originally earned the Guinness title in 2019, when he attended 191 screenings of Avengers: Endgame, but his record was broken in 2021 when Arnaud Klein went to see Kaamelott: First Instalment 204 times.

