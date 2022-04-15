State Police Calls: Drug Paraphernalia, DUI, Identity Theft

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Drug Paraphernalia Found in Knox Township

The incident occurred around 9:34 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, along East Railroad Street, in Knox Borough, Clarion County.

According to Clarion-based State Police, 27-year-old Amanda Blair, of Shippenville was reportedly caught on a 2011 Mini Scooter with drug paraphernalia.

DUI in Salem Township

Clarion-based State Police responded to Route 208, in Salem Township, Clarion County, on March 12th at 7:19 a.m. with reports of suspected drunk driving.

According to police, a known 66-year-old Hermitage, Pa. man was found to be driving a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado under the influence.

Police arrested the driver on the scene.

Identity Theft in Paint Township

Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident of identity theft that occurred in Paint Township, Clarion County, sometime between February 7 to April 11

The victim is a 44-year-old Shippenville man.

Debit Card Theft in Redbank Township

Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating an incident in which money was stolen from an account of a 37-year-old Fairmount City female on March 16.

According to police, they were called to a residence in Redbank Township, Clarion County, where the victim reported that her debit card was stolen, and $913.00 was withdrawn from her account.

The investigation continues.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

