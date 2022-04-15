State Police Seizes More Than $23.1 Million in Illegal Drugs During the First Quarter of 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police announced on Thursday that troopers confiscated $23,160,277 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illicit drugs in the first quarter of 2022.

During the first quarter, state police seized 168 pounds of cocaine, with a street value of nearly $3.7 million. Troopers also seized 120 pounds of methamphetamines, 77 pounds of heroin and fentanyl, and more than 119,000 narcotic pills valued at $2.9 million from Pennsylvania communities.

First Quarter Drug Seizure Totals





State police also collected 899 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the first quarter of 2022.

There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.