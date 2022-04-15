 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Seizes More Than $23.1 Million in Illegal Drugs During the First Quarter of 2022

Friday, April 15, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

American,Policeman,And,Police,Car,In,The,BackgroundHARRISBURG, Pa.  – The Pennsylvania State Police announced on Thursday that troopers confiscated $23,160,277 worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, and other illicit drugs in the first quarter of 2022.

During the first quarter, state police seized 168 pounds of cocaine, with a street value of nearly $3.7 million. Troopers also seized 120 pounds of methamphetamines, 77 pounds of heroin and fentanyl, and more than 119,000 narcotic pills valued at $2.9 million from Pennsylvania communities.

First Quarter Drug Seizure Totals

state police seizure

(Click on the above image for a larger version.)

State police also collected 899 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of its drug take-back program in the first quarter of 2022.

There are 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, providing a safe way to dispose of unused or unwanted medication 24 hours a day, seven days a week.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.