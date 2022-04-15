Car Hydroplanes, Crashes into Guide Rail on I-80, Clarion Township

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a car hydroplaned on the wet roadway on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township and slammed into a guide rail on Monday night.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 10:09 p.m. on Monday, April 11, on Interstate 80, just east of mile marker 64, in Clarion Township.

Police say 22-year-old Dilpreet Singh, of S. Richmond Hill, New York, was operating a 2015 Honda Accord traveling east on Interstate 80 when the wet roadway caused the car to hydroplane into a fog line hitting the guide rail.

Singh and his passenger 29-year-old Shamsher Singh, of Bakersfield, California, were both using seat belts, and neither individual was injured.

Mark’s Auto removed the vehicle from the scene.

According to police, Clarion Ambulance Service and Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 also assisted at the scene.

