SPONSORED: Dancer’s Studio Announces New Preschool Option; Open House Set for Monday

Friday, April 15, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Dancer's StudioCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Dancer’s Studio is excited to announce a new preschool option coming to Clarion this fall! An Open House will be held on Monday, April 18.

Dancer’s Studio Performing Arts Christian Preschool is located within Dancer’s Studio on Main Street in Clarion. This program will be a unique preschool experience for children and their parents.

At DSPACP we believe in developing students’ creative gifts and providing opportunities for them to flourish. Along with traditional academic and social learning, our program is a comprehensive Christian Performing Arts program that includes ballet, tap, tumbling, music, and art.

Dancer’s Studio’s facility features four clean, comfortable, fun, and inviting classroom spaces.

The DSPACP curriculum is designed by the Performing Arts Preschool Director and staff using the Pennsylvania Early Learning Standards for Pre-K. The curriculum focuses on the whole child, addressing social, emotional, academic, and creative learning. It is finely tuned to the needs of preschoolers and nurtures analytical and creative thinking. The preschool class encourages learning by engaging children in fun, hands-on experiences that enhance a child’s cognitive development.

Equipped as a working performing arts studio, DSPACP offers children, ages three to five, the opportunity to experiment with a broad range of fellowship and art through music, dance, crafts, and more.

Children enrolled at DSPACP will be taught by Joy Horner. Prior to DSPACP, Joy has taught at Head Start, Pre-K Counts, and Building Blocks Preschool. She also spent time working in Early Intervention with children with developmental delays. Joy has over 10 years of experience teaching preschool children. She has a passion for preschool and is excited to pass her excitement of learning on to the students at DSPACP. She cannot wait to start learning, laughing, dancing, singing, and creating together.

Parents interested in learning more about DSPACP, wanting to meet the staff, or wanting to register their child are invited to an open house on Monday, April 18, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Dancer’s Studio located at 609 Main Street, in Clarion.

For more information, visit Dancer’s Studio Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DancersStudioStars/

OUR MISSION

We work to nurture a community of children who learn to question, build, and grow in their faith, friendships, knowledge, understanding & love of the arts. Here, children receive support as they develop a healthy awareness of self-respect and self-esteem. Children experience guidance as they meet their world with developmentally appropriate recognition of both challenge and inspiration. As we strive towards a goal of outward impact, we welcome, allow, and release children to realize their full potential as they find their individual place in the world.


