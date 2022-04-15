 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory Issued for Clarion County; Gusts Up to 50 MPH Expected

Friday, April 15, 2022 @ 01:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

278407734_320609113511923_3966537812020305730_nCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas. Gusts up to 50 MPH expected.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Weather Message at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022:

Wind Advisory
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA
630 AM EDT Fri Apr 15 2022

COUNTIES:

Tuscarawas-Carroll-Columbiana-Coshocton-Harrison-Jefferson OH-Muskingum-Guernsey-Belmont-Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Beaver-Allegheny-Armstrong-Indiana-Washington-Greene-Westmoreland-Higher Elevations of Westmoreland-Fayette-Higher Elevations of Fayette-Hancock-Brooke-Ohio-Marshall-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Clarion, Cambridge, Latrobe, Butler, Aliquippa, Zanesville, Franklin, Malvern, Indiana, Ligonier, Murrysville, Canonsburg, Brookville, East Liverpool, Dover, Ford City, Lower Burrell, Monessen, Champion, Oil City, Uniontown, Punxsutawney, Donegal, Moundsville, Salem, Greensburg, Grove City, Beaver Falls, Ambridge, Sharon, Steubenville, Follansbee, Wellsburg, Kittanning, New Kensington, Weirton, St. Clairsville, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Coshocton, Carrollton, New Philadelphia, New Castle, Martins Ferry, Tionesta, Monaca, Washington, Waynesburg, Wheeling, Ohiopyle, Columbiana, Cadiz, Ellwood City, and Hermitage
630 AM EDT Fri Apr 15 2022

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.