WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory Issued for Clarion County; Gusts Up to 50 MPH Expected

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas. Gusts up to 50 MPH expected.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Weather Message at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022:

Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE



National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA630 AM EDT Fri Apr 15 2022

COUNTIES:

Tuscarawas-Carroll-Columbiana-Coshocton-Harrison-Jefferson OH-Muskingum-Guernsey-Belmont-Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Beaver-Allegheny-Armstrong-Indiana-Washington-Greene-Westmoreland-Higher Elevations of Westmoreland-Fayette-Higher Elevations of Fayette-Hancock-Brooke-Ohio-Marshall-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Clarion, Cambridge, Latrobe, Butler, Aliquippa, Zanesville, Franklin, Malvern, Indiana, Ligonier, Murrysville, Canonsburg, Brookville, East Liverpool, Dover, Ford City, Lower Burrell, Monessen, Champion, Oil City, Uniontown, Punxsutawney, Donegal, Moundsville, Salem, Greensburg, Grove City, Beaver Falls, Ambridge, Sharon, Steubenville, Follansbee, Wellsburg, Kittanning, New Kensington, Weirton, St. Clairsville, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Coshocton, Carrollton, New Philadelphia, New Castle, Martins Ferry, Tionesta, Monaca, Washington, Waynesburg, Wheeling, Ohiopyle, Columbiana, Cadiz, Ellwood City, and Hermitage

630 AM EDT Fri Apr 15 2022

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

