A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers, mainly before 3pm. High near 48. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Light and variable wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday – A chance of snow showers before 9am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and 10am, then rain showers after 10am. High near 45. Southeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night – Rain showers before 1am, then rain, possibly mixed with snow showers. Low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

