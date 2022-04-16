April Virtual Public Night With ORAS: ‘What to Expect from the James Webb Space Telescope’s First Images’

CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – The Oil Region Astronomical Society (ORAS) will host a virtual public night on Saturday, April 16, including a presentation by Dr. Kelly Lepo on NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope, which was launched in December of 2021.

The event begins at 7:00 p.m.

Who can attend?

Anyone who is interested in learning more about ORAS and astronomy-related topics may attend. We strongly encourage members of the general public and educators and students from surrounding schools to participate.

Public nights are FREE and open to all and will include a brief update about Learning Center activities, followed by a presenter. If you have a computer, tablet, or smart phone and internet access you are ready to go! In an effort to prevent spamming, those interested in participating must register in advance. A link to the virtual event will then be emailed to you separately.

How can I register?

It’s simple to register. CLICK or go here to register: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/OrasPublic. The deadline for registration is noon on Saturday, April 16.

ORAS Public Night Agenda – Saturday, April 16, at 7:00 p.m.

6:50 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.: Zoom Session Opens – Opportunity for Tech-Check to make sure

your system is working. (Link will be emailed to you after you register)

7:00 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.: ORAS News and Updates

7:10 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.: Education Presentation

What to Expect from the James Webb Space Telescope’s First Images: On Saturday, April 16th, starting at 7:00 pm, Dr. Kelly Lepo will be giving a presentation: “What to Expect from the James Webb Space Telescope’s First Images. The James Webb Space Telescope, NASA’s latest flagship space observatory launched in December of 2021 and is ready to explore the universe. In this presentation, Dr. Lepo will provide an update on the telescope’s status. She will also discuss infrared astronomy, how Webb will build on the legacy of the Hubble and Spitzer space telescopes, the big questions that Webb will help answer, and what to expect as we wait for the telescope’s first science images this summer.

About the Presenter – ORAS speaker, Dr. Kelly Lepo, is a native of Northwestern Pennsylvania. Dr. Lepo is an Education and Outreach Scientist at the Space Telescope Science Institute, where she supports outreach efforts for the James Webb Space Telescope. She received a PhD in Astronomy and Astrophysics from the University of Toronto. During her time in Canada, she made numerous local and national media appearances to talk about everything from the 2012 Mayan Apocalypse to the Super Blue Blood Moon. She previously served as the Coordinator of the McGill Space Institute, taught physics at Gonzaga University, and helped build the Large Hadron Collider at CERN.

Please visit http://www.oras.org for more information.

