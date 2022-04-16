 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easter Ham

Saturday, April 16, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

The sweet-spicy glaze turns a plain ham into a mouthwatering sensation!

Ingredients

3/4 cup packed brown sugar
3/4 cup orange marmalade

1/2 cup Dijon mustard
1/2 fully cooked-bone-in ham (6 to 8 pounds)
1-1/2 teaspoons whole cloves

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 325°. In a small bowl, combine the brown sugar, marmalade, and mustard; set aside. Score the surface of the ham, making diamond shapes 1/2 in. deep; insert a whole clove in the center of each diamond.

-Place ham cut side down on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Bake, uncovered, until a thermometer reads 140°, about 2 hours.

-Brush ham with some of the glaze. Bake 45 minutes longer, brushing with glaze every 15 minutes. Serve the remaining glaze with sliced ham.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.