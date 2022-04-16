Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Easter Ham

The sweet-spicy glaze turns a plain ham into a mouthwatering sensation!

Ingredients

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

3/4 cup orange marmalade



1/2 cup Dijon mustard1/2 fully cooked-bone-in ham (6 to 8 pounds)1-1/2 teaspoons whole cloves

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 325°. In a small bowl, combine the brown sugar, marmalade, and mustard; set aside. Score the surface of the ham, making diamond shapes 1/2 in. deep; insert a whole clove in the center of each diamond.

-Place ham cut side down on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Bake, uncovered, until a thermometer reads 140°, about 2 hours.

-Brush ham with some of the glaze. Bake 45 minutes longer, brushing with glaze every 15 minutes. Serve the remaining glaze with sliced ham.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.