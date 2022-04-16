Clarion-Limestone Students Attend State Leadership Conference

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-Limestone FBLA attended the State Leadership Conference in Hershey on Tuesday, April 12.

(Pictured above: Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) members at the State Leadership Conference, from left to right: Kathryn Fenske, Casey Love, Emily Jamison, Ella Aaron, Celia Shaffer, Abby Himes, and Madison Aaron.)

The students participated in a field trip to Hershey Chocolate World and then attended the FBLA Awards Ceremony.

At the Awards Ceremony, Emily Jamison (pictured below) placed 9th in Journalism.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.