Cook Forest Easter Sunrise Service to Begin on Sunday at 7:00 a.m.

COOKSBURG, Pa. – The annual Cook Forest Easter Sunrise Service will begin at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 17.

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

This interdenominational church service is open to the public and will be held at the Ridge Camp amphitheater in Cook Forest State Park with a musical prelude beginning at 6:30 a.m. followed by the service at 7:00 a.m.

The service will be completed by 8:00 a.m., allowing ample time for individuals to attend their regular church service.

It will be available on exploreClarion.com’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/exploreClarion/.

The Cook Forest Easter Sunrise Service was started in 1950 by Verna Leith, the Tri-County Men’s Club, and the Leeper Women’s Club at the amphitheater in Cook Forest State Park.

Cook Forest Ridge Campground Map (PDF)

