 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Cook Forest Easter Sunrise Service to Begin on Sunday at 7:00 a.m.

Saturday, April 16, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Easter Sunrise Service - Dave CyphertCOOKSBURG, Pa. – The annual Cook Forest Easter Sunrise Service will begin at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 17.

(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

This interdenominational church service is open to the public and will be held at the Ridge Camp amphitheater in Cook Forest State Park with a musical prelude beginning at 6:30 a.m. followed by the service at 7:00 a.m.

The service will be completed by 8:00 a.m., allowing ample time for individuals to attend their regular church service.

It will be available on exploreClarion.com’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/exploreClarion/.

The Cook Forest Easter Sunrise Service was started in 1950 by Verna Leith, the Tri-County Men’s Club, and the Leeper Women’s Club at the amphitheater in Cook Forest State Park.

Cook Forest Ridge Campground Map (PDF)


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.