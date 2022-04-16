Crews Extinguish Vegetation Fire in Strattanville

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Multiple volunteer fire companies responded to a vegetation fire in Strattanville on Friday afternoon.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in at 2:51 p.m. on Friday, April 15, for a vegetation fire along Old State S, in Millcreek Township, Strattanville.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames before they reached any structure.

No injuries were reported.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Farmington Township Fire Company, Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company, and Millcreek Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

