Denise L. Nulph, 69, of New Bethlehem passed away Friday morning April 15, 2022, at her residence.

Born June 9, 1952, in Kittanning she was a daughter of the late Lester and Romaine (Slagle) McAfoose.

She married Randie A. Nulph, Sr. on July 25, 1970.

She is survived by her husband Randie, of New Bethlehem, two sons, Randie A. Nulph, Jr. of Knox and Dax Nulph and his wife, Jennifer, of Franklin, a step-grandson, Bryce Keas, a twin brother, Dennis McAfoose of Templeton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Kerry McAfoose and sister, Lyndal Silvis.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

