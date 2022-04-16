Featured Local Job: Full-Time Machinists and Welder/Fabricators

Charles Machine, Inc. has immediate openings for Full-time Machinists & Welder/Fabricators.

Founded in 1978, their family-owned, full-service machine shop, including a welding and fabricating facility encompasses 57,000 square feet and serves all types of heavy industries.

Machinist:

CNC experience is a plus, but will train the right motivated people

Must possess very strong math skills

Welder/Fabricator:

Mig, Tig, stick all metals & knowledge of working with drawings & blueprints a plus

Position is alternating 1st and 2nd shifts

Requirements:

Pass pre-employment drug screening

Reliable

Must be able to lift, bend, twist, push and pull during shift

Abide by all safety protocols

Steel-Toed Boots

At Charles Machine, Inc. success begins with…

Competitive Hourly Pay – Non-Exempt

$1.25 Per Hour 2nd Shift Differential

Annual Bonus

Simple IRA Retirement Plan with Company Matching Program

Paid Holidays

Paid Vacation

Medical, Prescription & Vision Insurance

Company Paid Disability & Life Insurance

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply in person at:

10037 Olean Trl

Summerville, PA 15864

Monday – Friday 8 am to 3:30 pm. Please be prepared for an on-the-spot interview.

www.charlesmachine.com

https://www.facebook.com/CharlesMachineInc



