Featured Local Job: Full-Time Machinists and Welder/Fabricators

Saturday, April 16, 2022 @ 07:04 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Charles Machine, Inc. has immediate openings for Full-time Machinists & Welder/Fabricators.

Founded in 1978, their family-owned, full-service machine shop, including a welding and fabricating facility encompasses 57,000 square feet and serves all types of heavy industries.

Join the Charles Machine, Inc. family of employees today!

Machinist:

  • CNC experience is a plus, but will train the right motivated people
  • Must possess very strong math skills

Welder/Fabricator:

  • Mig, Tig, stick all metals & knowledge of working with drawings & blueprints a plus
  • Position is alternating 1st and 2nd shifts

Requirements:

  • Pass pre-employment drug screening
  • Reliable
  • Must be able to lift, bend, twist, push and pull during shift
  • Abide by all safety protocols
  • Steel-Toed Boots

At Charles Machine, Inc. success begins with…

  • Competitive Hourly Pay – Non-Exempt
  • $1.25 Per Hour 2nd Shift Differential
  • Annual Bonus
  • Simple IRA Retirement Plan with Company Matching Program
  • Paid Holidays
  • Paid Vacation
  • Medical, Prescription & Vision Insurance
  • Company Paid Disability & Life Insurance

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply in person at:

10037 Olean Trl
Summerville, PA 15864

Monday – Friday 8 am to 3:30 pm. Please be prepared for an on-the-spot interview.

www.charlesmachine.com
https://www.facebook.com/CharlesMachineInc


