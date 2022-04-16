Harry Allen Haney, Jr., 64, of Copley, Ohio passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital with his wife, Pam by his side.

Born on April 25, 1957, he was the son of the late Harry Allen and Evelyn (Peterson) Haney.

Harry married the love of his life, the former Pamela Watts on February 20, 1976.

He was employed by Franklin Steel for seventeen years and was later employed by Copley Place Senior Living Retirement Home where he retired as Manager.

Harry was a member of the Franklin Church of the Nazarene, held a dual membership with the Franklin Fraternal Order of Eagles #328 and the Portage Lakes Fraternal Order of Eagles #2736, and was a member of the Loyal Order Moose Lodge #248 in Fort Pierce, FL.

He enjoyed old war-time movies and playing computer games as well as spending time with family and friends.

Left to cherish Harry’s loving memory is his wife, his son, Jeffrey Haney and his wife, Christal of Dublin, OH; his daughters, Stephanie Haney of Copley, OH and Stacy Pence and her husband, Ron of Mansfield, OH; his grandchildren, Sarah Haney of Copley, OH and Mason Haney of Dublin, OH; his sister, Eleanor Moyer of Franklin; his brother-in-law, George S. Watts, and his wife, Joyce of Souderton, PA; his sister-in-law, Kim Watts of Pittsburgh; and his father-in-law, George Watts of Pittsburgh.

In addition to his parents, Harry is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Timothy Moyer.

Harry will be laid to rest in Graham Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, on Monday, April 18, 2022 from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Funeral services for Harry will be held immediately following the visitation on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 2 pm with Pastor Dave Smith, pastor of the Franklin Church of the Nazarene, officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made in Harry’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.

