Lois Ann Schaeffer

Saturday, April 16, 2022 @ 08:04 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-17m2UtQ4mvNLois Ann Schaeffer, 92, of Franklin, passed away at 10:50 P.M. on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station following an illness.

She was born January 27, 1930 to Francis and Elsie Brinkley in Franklin, Uniontown Hill area.

Lois graduated from Franklin High School and became involved in music, spending time at the Chautauqua Institute, participating in Opera.

She met Clair Schaeffer and they were married in June of 1954.

Lois retired from Polk Center after 32 years of service and loved her work every day.

She was a member of First Baptist Church since 1945, where she served as Choir Director and performed as a vocalist at area churches and other community events.

Her church family was very important to her.

Surviving are four children; Gary Schaeffer (Jan) of Pittsburgh, Robert Schaeffer of Middletown, NY, Roberta Ainsworth (Stephen) of Warren and Richard Schaeffer of Franklin; three grandchildren, Tiffany Schaeffer, Jenna Scholar (Steven), and Aron Ainsworth; three great-grandchildren, Micah, Bentley and Leah and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Clair after 60 years of marriage.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 4:00-7:00 P.M. Monday.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday at the First Baptist Church, 1041 Liberty St. Franklin with Rev. Randy Powell, church Pastor, officiating.

Lois will be laid to rest at Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church 1041 Liberty St. Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences and flowers may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.


