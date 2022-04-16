Mary Ann (May) Bacher, 78 of Girard, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital following a lengthy illness.

She was born on August 14, 1943 in Oil City, PA to Charles and Katherine (King) May.

Mary Ann graduated from St. Joseph High School in Oil City in 1962 and moved to Girard in 1966 with her husband Arthur.

She worked at the Girard United Methodist Day Care and most recently for Solvedt Enterprises as a school van driver.

She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Girard where she assisted with the Hospitality Committee and was a member of the Girard American Legion Post #494 Auxiliary.

She enjoyed exercising at Elk Valley School through the Elk Creek Recreation Board.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur E. “Art” Bacher in 2012, whom she married January 12, 1963 in Oil City, her brother, Charles May; her nephew, Charles May Jr.; and a brother in law, Sherman Hall.

Mary Ann is survived by daughters Pamela S. Climpson (Jeffrey) of Erie and Kimberly S. Bacher of Girard; sons, Christopher E. Bacher (Jeannine) of Harborcreek and Keith E. Bacher (Joy); a sister, Genevieve Hall and sister in law, Karen May both of Oil City; twelve grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Tuesday, April 19, from 10:00AM to the time of a Prayer Service at 12:00 Noon followed by the funeral mass at 12:15PM at St. John the Evangelist Parish Center, 1001 Main St. East, Girard with Rev. Scott Detisch officiating.

Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 101 Olin Ave. Girard, PA 16417.

To send condolences go to edderfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.