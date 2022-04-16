Scott Edward McLaughlin made Heaven his home on April 7, 2022.

He fought a courageous battle against cancer for two years and took his final breath peacefully at home surrounded by family.

Scott was born on February 11, 1962 in Oil City, Pennsylvania and grew up working in the oil drilling and mechanics industry.

It was in his hometown that he met and married the love of his life, Tammy.

They married young and welcomed two children early in their marriage.

Upon the arrival of their second child, Scott relocated to South Carolina in search of work where they made Spartanburg their home.

Scott was a dedicated and loyal employee, working as Materials Manager for over 30 years.

After retiring, and never one to be idle, Scott started his own business in Real Estate as a Home Inspector.

He loved being outdoors hunting, fixing anything that runs, and never met a stranger.

Scott was an amazing husband to his wife of 41 years, Tammy McLaughlin, and a wonderful father to his two children, Derek McLaughlin,40 (Jada) and L’Porshia Orberg,35 (Jordan).

He was the most incredible, fun Papa to five grandsons, Tucker (12), Rylan (9), Liam (8), Jackson (7), and Bowen (5).

He was also the third oldest son of Ben McLaughlin and Barbara Blauser and is survived by his three siblings, Terri O’Neil, Tom McLaughlin, and Jeff McLaughlin.

We will continue to honor his life through shared memories of his fun-loving antics, extreme love of family, and commitment to hard work.

His life and legacy will live on through the lives of his wife, his children, his grandchildren, and the lives of all of the many people his life touched.

A memorial service will be held to honor Scott on April 23, 2022 at The Chapel at Church at The Mill.

Visitation will be from 11:00am-12:00pm with the service to follow from 12:00pm-1:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SECU Family House at https://www.familyhousews.org/donate/.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.eggersfuneralhome.com.

