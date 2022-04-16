 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Scott Edward McLaughlin

Saturday, April 16, 2022 @ 08:04 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-tAtLdlL3ZS66FgScott Edward McLaughlin made Heaven his home on April 7, 2022.

He fought a courageous battle against cancer for two years and took his final breath peacefully at home surrounded by family.

Scott was born on February 11, 1962 in Oil City, Pennsylvania and grew up working in the oil drilling and mechanics industry.

It was in his hometown that he met and married the love of his life, Tammy.

They married young and welcomed two children early in their marriage.

Upon the arrival of their second child, Scott relocated to South Carolina in search of work where they made Spartanburg their home.

Scott was a dedicated and loyal employee, working as Materials Manager for over 30 years.

After retiring, and never one to be idle, Scott started his own business in Real Estate as a Home Inspector.

He loved being outdoors hunting, fixing anything that runs, and never met a stranger.

Scott was an amazing husband to his wife of 41 years, Tammy McLaughlin, and a wonderful father to his two children, Derek McLaughlin,40 (Jada) and L’Porshia Orberg,35 (Jordan).

He was the most incredible, fun Papa to five grandsons, Tucker (12), Rylan (9), Liam (8), Jackson (7), and Bowen (5).

He was also the third oldest son of Ben McLaughlin and Barbara Blauser and is survived by his three siblings, Terri O’Neil, Tom McLaughlin, and Jeff McLaughlin.

We will continue to honor his life through shared memories of his fun-loving antics, extreme love of family, and commitment to hard work.

His life and legacy will live on through the lives of his wife, his children, his grandchildren, and the lives of all of the many people his life touched.

A memorial service will be held to honor Scott on April 23, 2022 at The Chapel at Church at The Mill.

Visitation will be from 11:00am-12:00pm with the service to follow from 12:00pm-1:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the SECU Family House at https://www.familyhousews.org/donate/.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.eggersfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.