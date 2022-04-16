Terry Albert Reese, formerly of Fairfield Ave., Seneca, PA, joined his Savior on April 13, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ethel Reese; and his brother, Todd Reese.

Terry leaves behind his loving wife of 61 years, Donna June (Scharff) Reese; sons: Gregory R. (Melinda) and Brian A. (Amy) Reese; grandchildren: Amanda Reese, Kyle Reese, Garrett Rieger, and Lexi Rieger; sisters: Roberta (Bobbie Ann) Melat and Elizabeth (Betsy) Robinette (Brad); sisters-in-law: Dotty Reese and Linda Yarmin (Richard), brother-in-law, Raymond (Bud) Andrew Scharff III; and many nieces and nephews that he loved very much.

Terry spent most of his career at the former Chicago Pneumatic Tool Company in Franklin, until its closing in 1996.

He spent his remaining working years at St. Stephen’s School, where he cherished the opportunity to interact with the students as he took care of the facilities.

Upon his retirement, he indulged in his favorite pastimes of working around his house and enjoying his numerous flower gardens.

Terry was a gentle man and beloved for his unassuming nature and wit.

He touched many lives over his 81 years and will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.

The family will plan a memorial service at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Harborcreek.

