Holly Christine Cole Joe, 37, of New Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, received her beautiful white angel wings on April 3, 2022, while surrounded by family.

Holly was born on January 31, 1985, in Oil City, PA. She was the daughter of Kenneth and Lynn Cole Fenstermaker and Gregory and Linda Cole.

Holly married Waylon Joe on February 9, 2011, who survives along with their daughter, Starlynn Mariah, age 8.

Holly graduated from Rocky Grove High School in 2003. She went on to become a cosmetologist, working for Regis after graduating from Toni and Guy Academy. Holly then served her country for 5 years in the United States Navy from 2008-to 2013, earning numerous medals and awards for integrity, honor, and service.

Upon her honorable discharge, she returned to Clarion, Pa., to attend Clarion University, where she obtained her Bachelor of Social Science Degree. Her love of helping people led her to work for SAFE in Clarion, Pa., to help support abused women and children.

Holly then attained a high level of security clearance in 2017, working as a case analyst for the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency. She served in this position with high integrity, purpose, and superior ethical standards as one of the nation’s gatekeepers of National Security until her passing.

Holly was passionate about life and those around her. She was a fierce advocate for her family and those who were in need of help and assistance. She made a difference in this world on many fronts, including her work with abused women and children at SAFE.

Her daughter, Starlynn, was the love of her life and that boundless love was immeasurable. Everything Holly did was to enhance her daughter’s life through creating experiences, moments, and memories that will be cherished forever. The bond they shared was incredible.

Holly did everything in her power to contribute to the success and stability of her family. To do so, Holly developed a passion for extreme couponing with her best friend, Jared Brown. They would spend their free time combing the area for the best deals so her family could use the saved funds to create memorable moments together.

Her caring cousin, Heather Alexander Morales, was always by Holly’s side. Holly loved Heather and was so appreciative of her support.

Holly is survived by her loving husband, Waylon Joe, and her beautiful daughter, Starlynn Mariah, of New Bethlehem, PA; her parents, Kenneth and Lynn Cole Fenstermaker and Gregory and Linda Cole, and her grandmother, Beverly Harsen; her brother, Travis Cole and his husband Christopher Hindman. Brother, Tim Cole (Sara); Sister Sarah Hunt (Brandon); sister Brooke Edinger (Jason); step-sister Courtney Orie (Tom); and step-brother Chris Clarke (Jen).

Also, father-in-law, Rudy Joe; mother-in-law, Virginia Nelson; sisters-in-law Kristen Joe (Tanner Collins) and Felencia Belin (Willis); as well as brother-in-law, Jamie Joe.

Holly was loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and friends who were always supportive, caring, and provided joy throughout her life. Holly loved each of them dearly.

Holly is preceded in death by grandparents, Robert and Mary Ellen Cole, grandfather Leo Harsen, aunt Beatrix Cole-Tucker, and brother Brad Fenstermaker.

We will be having a Celebration of Life event for Holly on June 4, 2022, at the main pavilion at Hasson Park in Oil City, PA from 1pm – 4pm. Memorial contributions can be made in Holly’s name to SAFE, 1302 E. Main Street Clarion, PA 16214.

