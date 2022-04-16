Wolf Administration Previews 2022 NW Region Construction Season; Resurfacing Project on Route 66 in Jenks Twp. Planned

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Members of the Wolf Administration and local planning officials held an event earlier this week to highlight nearly 90 projects anticipated to continue or be awarded this year in the six-county northwest region and discussed the benefits coming to regional roads and bridges due to the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

State Route 66 resurfacing project in Jenks Township (Village of Marienville), Forest County, is planned.

“It is going to be a robust construction season in the northwest corner of the state, with more than $299 million in projects starting or continuing this year,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “Our PennDOT employees and contractors work hard to provide everyone with a safe transportation system, and we’re asking drivers to do their part by slowing down and staying alert whenever approaching or traveling through a work zone.”

Work plans for the 2022 construction season in Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) District 1, which covers Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren Counties, call for improvements to approximately 177 miles of roadway and the replacement or repair of 24 bridges, including 15 in poor condition and two historic bridges that are being preserved and repurposed.

“Investing in infrastructure is critical to safely moving people and supporting our economy,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is supporting and accelerating projects this year and beyond.”

This year, District 1 is expecting to award 80 contracts for work to be done in 2022 and 2023. These include projects supported and accelerated by the BIL. In 2022 alone the BIL is bringing nearly $20.5 million in additional funding for projects in PennDOT’s northwest region. The funds will be used by the department and its planning partners, the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.

“This additional funding offers PennDOT a great opportunity to make important strides in filling the gap between the cost of needed repairs and the funding available. That means more work can be done over the coming years to create a stronger system for everyone,” said District 1 Executive Brian McNulty, P.E.

The BIL means more money for the local transportation system too. Starting in 2023, PennDOT will dedicate $1.05 million of the BIL funding to locally-owned bridge projects in the northwest region each year. This increases PennDOT’s District 1 annual investment in local bridges to $5.4 million through 2026.

“The Erie MPO is excited to put this new federal funding to work on prioritized projects throughout the county,” said Emily Aloiz, administrator of the Erie MPO. “Our committee of local transportation leaders and elected officials is working to ensure the projects advanced through BIL, whether state- or locally-owned, provide the best value to the communities we serve while meeting the federal transportation goals and requirements.”

A significant amount of the notable 2022 work in District 1 is part of multi-year projects that started in earlier years. This list includes the following:

· Interstate 90 reconstruction (miles 3.5 to 10.5), Route 18 interchange and three bridge replacements in Erie County, $66.1 million;

· 5 Points Roundabout in Summit Township, Erie County, $3.8 million;

· New bridge behind the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home in the City of Erie, $2.7 million;

· I-90 repaving (mile 35 to New York state line) in Erie County, $15.4 million;

· I-79 restoration (miles 154 to 165) and two bridges in Crawford and Erie counties, $15.7 million;

· Pymatuning State Park Spillway Trail Extension and bridge repurposing in coordination with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources in Crawford County, $2.3 million; and

· I-80 patching and repairs (Ohio state line to mile 15) in Mercer County, $2.8 million.

Notable projects that are expected to begin this year include:

· Route 18 resurfacing through the Borough of Conneautville, Crawford County, $1.4 million;

· 12th Street corridor (Route 5) improvements to 22 intersections in the City of Erie, $8.8 million;

· I-90 resurfacing (miles 18 to 23) in Erie County, contract not yet awarded;

· Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor Improvement Project with pedestrian improvements and a bridge, two roundabouts and a grade separated intersection, contract not yet awarded;

· Route 66 resurfacing in Jenks Township (Village of Marienville), Forest County, $1.2 million;

· Route 19 resurfacing, safety improvements and culvert replacement in Mercer County, $3.3 million;

· Route 208 resurfacing (13.25 miles) in Venango County, $4.4 million;

· Route 62 bridge replacement in Borough of Polk, Venango County, $1.9 million;

· Market Street single-lane roundabout in City of Warren, contract not yet awarded; and

· Route 27 paving and bridge replacement in Warren County, contract not yet awarded.

A complete list of District 1 projects is included in the 2022 Construction Program, is available online at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

