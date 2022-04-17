A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. North wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight.

Monday – Rain and snow showers, becoming all snow after 4pm. High near 44. Southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night – Rain and snow showers before 5am, then a chance of snow showers. Low around 32. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Snow showers before 10am, then rain and snow showers between 10am and noon, then rain showers after noon. High near 41. West wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

