All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Ben Benton
Ben Benton served our country in the United States Air Force.
Name: Francis A. “Ben” Benton
Born: July 12, 1931
Died: March 14, 2022
Hometown: Emlenton, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Air Force
Following Ben’s graduation in 1949, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving in Korea as a radio operator.
He also served the community through his membership with the New Zion Evangelical Congregational Church.
He was laid to rest in the Emlenton Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
