Police Searching for Two Abraxas Escapees; Public Reminded to Keep Doors Locked

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police are searching for two Abraxas juveniles who escaped from the facility early this morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, two black male juvenile 15-year-olds escaped from Abraxas Foundation, near Marienville, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

The individuals are described as follows: black/male 5’3” tall and 110 lbs.; black/male 5’9” tall, and 135 lbs. Both were seen wearing gray sweatpants.

The stolen vehicle they were in has been located abandoned in the area of Paint Township, Clarion County.

The individuals have been seen on foot in the Paint Township area.

Local residents are reminded to keep their vehicles and homes locked at all times.

