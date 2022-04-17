Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Salsa Dipper Deviled Eggs

Have leftover hard-boiled eggs? Try this zippy recipe!

Ingredients

6 hard-boiled large eggs

1/4 cup salsa



2 tablespoons mayonnaise1 green onion, finely choppedDash each salt and pepper12 tortilla chipsAdditional tortilla chips and salsa

Directions

~Cut eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks; set whites aside.

~In a small bowl, mash yolks. Add salsa, mayonnaise, onion, salt, and pepper; mix well. Spoon into egg whites, or cut a small hole in the tip of a pastry bag or in a corner of a food-safe plastic bag. Transfer egg yolk mixture into bag; pipe into egg whites. Refrigerate.

~Just before serving, place a tortilla chip in each egg half. Serve with additional chips and salsa.

