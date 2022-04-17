Featured Local Job: Soccer Head Coaches

Keystone School District is hiring two Soccer Head Coaches beginning with the 2022-23 school year.

The open positions are for Girls’ Varsity Soccer Head Coach and Co-Ed Jr High Soccer Head Coach.

All interested candidates should send a letter of interest, three letters of reference, and current clearances to:

Mr. Brad Wagner, High School Principal



700 Beatty AvenueKnox, PA 16232

Deadline: Until the Position is Filled.

