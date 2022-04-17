Clarion Rehabilitation Services Makes Donation to Ukraine

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Rehabilitation Services made a $2,500 donation to Samaritan’s Purse to help Ukrainians.

Employees took up a collection, and the company matched the donations.

Clarion Rehabilitation Services is located at 18 Sportsman Drive, Suite 10, Clarion, Pa.

Samaritan’s Purse is a humanitarian aid organization whose mission is to provide physical and spiritual aid to hurting people around the world. Samaritan’s Purse is currently operating many medical facilities including an emergency field hospital in Ukraine.

